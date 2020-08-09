Delhi to get moderate to heavy rain for next four days beginning today: IMD

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:43 IST

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over national capital Delhi, including areas near IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Dwarka and Bahadurgarh on Sunday afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Sporadic spells of rain on Sunday brought some relief to people living in Delhi from the sultry weather conditions that had been prevailing in the national capital and adjoining areas over the last one week. The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to Delhi-NCR from Sunday to Wednesday.

“During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR and west Uttar Pradesh in lower levels. A cyclonic circulation will also develop over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining UP at the same time,” he said.

For northern India, the department has issued a yellow weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and it predicted heavy rains for Haryana and Punjab and lights showers for Rajasthan, which saw light rainfall on Saturday too.