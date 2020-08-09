e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi to get moderate to heavy rain for next four days beginning today: IMD

Delhi to get moderate to heavy rain for next four days beginning today: IMD

The weather agency indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi.
The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur over national capital Delhi, including areas near IGI Airport, Safdarjung, Dwarka and Bahadurgarh on Sunday afternoon and evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather agency indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Sporadic spells of rain on Sunday brought some relief to people living in Delhi from the sultry weather conditions that had been prevailing in the national capital and adjoining areas over the last one week. The IMD said light to moderate showers were reported from many places in south and south west Delhi.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting center, said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northward and will stay close to Delhi-NCR from Sunday to Wednesday.

“During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR and west Uttar Pradesh in lower levels. A cyclonic circulation will also develop over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining UP at the same time,” he said.

For northern India, the department has issued a yellow weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, and it predicted heavy rains for Haryana and Punjab and lights showers for Rajasthan, which saw light rainfall on Saturday too.

tags
top news
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Congress: Find new chief fast
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Rescuers recover 10 more bodies from Kerala landslide site, toll rises to 37
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
Vijayawada Covid-19 hotel facility violated fire safety norms: Official
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Eye on MCD polls, AAP names new office bearers, attacks BJP-run civic agencies
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In