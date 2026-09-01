Delhi traffic to be hit from 1pm to 7pm due to Janmashtami Shobha Yatra: Check affected routes

According to the traffic police, movement on DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road and adjoining areas is likely to be affected due to the heavy influx of devotees. Commuters may face congestion and slow vehicular movement during the procession.

The procession will begin at 1 pm and is expected to conclude by 7 pm. Around 2,000 devotees are expected to participate in the yatra, with Raths and Jhankis.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a Janmashtami Shobha Yatra scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, in the national capital.

The traffic police has advised road users to avoid DBG Road and Ajmal Khan Road between 1 pm and 7 pm.

Alternate routes suggested Commuters have been advised to use alternate routes, including:

Panchkuian Road

New Rohtak Road Other adjoining roads, as per convenience.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also asked commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed along the routes and adhere to traffic signage.

The police appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic management arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees and road users during the Shobha Yatra.

BRICS motorcade rehearsal from 11 am to 3 pm Traffic diversions and regulated movement are already in place till 3 pm due to the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026. Traffic movement on more than 35 roads and key stretches is to be affected.

These include Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mathura Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Ashoka Road, Africa Avenue, Tolstoy Marg, Shanti Path, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Barakhamba Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, among others.

Diversions will be enforced at several major intersections, including Patel Chowk, Janpath, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Vande Matram Marg, Madarsa T-Point and Lodhi Road.

Traffic heading towards Bharat Mandapam from Mathura Road will be regulated and diverted through designated alternative routes.

At Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic towards the airport and Gurgaon will be diverted towards NH-48/Gurgaon Road, while other movements will be channelled through the Ring Road and Vande Matram Marg, as applicable.

At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic towards South-West Delhi, IGI Airport and Gurgaon will be diverted via Rao Tula Ram Marg.

At Mandi House, traffic approaching from Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg will be diverted towards Barakhamba Road for New Delhi, Central, North, West and South Delhi.

Traffic towards East, North, West, South and Central Delhi will be diverted through Sikandra Marg.

Commuters advised to use Metro The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected routes and allow extra time for their journeys.

Commuters have been asked to use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the rehearsal period and follow diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage, the traffic police said.