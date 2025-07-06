Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi to witness light rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert

PTI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 10:40 AM IST

With a yellow alert in place, Delhi is expected to witness light rains and thunderstorms on Sunday. 

The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has placed a yellow 'alert' for Delhi as it predicted light rain and thunderstorms (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
The IMD has placed a yellow 'alert' for Delhi as it predicted light rain and thunderstorms (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city, forecasting thunder and lightning accompanied by light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 percent at 8:30 a.m.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 a.m. on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 82, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi to witness light rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On