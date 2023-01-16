Home / India News / Delivery agent who jumped off 3rd floor to evade dog attack dies in Hyderabad

Delivery agent who jumped off 3rd floor to evade dog attack dies in Hyderabad

Published on Jan 16, 2023

Hyderabad A food delivery agent has died after falling from the third floor of a building where he was allegedly chased by a pet dog in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, police said on Monday

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

The delivery agent had been identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Rizwan.

According to the police, the incident took place on January 11 when Rizwan, an executive working for food delivery app Swiggy, went to Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments in Banjara Hills, to deliver a food parcel and the customer’s dog lunged at him.

“As Rizwan was handing over the parcel to Shobhana, her pet dog, a German Shepherd, rushed out of the house and pounced on him. Out of fear, Rizwan made an attempt to escape by running for safety and ended up jumping from the third floor,” Banjara Hills police inspector M Narender told HT.

He was rushed to the hospital by the customer and her neighbours, but he succumbed to the injuries three days later, he added.

“Rizwan, a resident of Sriramnagar area in Yusufguda, who had been undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) succumbed late on Saturday,” Narender said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rizwan’s brother Mohammad Khaza, Shobhana has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, she was booked under Section 336 (causing injuries due to negligence), but the sections were changed after Rizwan’s death, Narender added.

The victim’s brother told news agency ANI, “My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel but fell down trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara Hills police should take necessary action.”

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

