Dense fog engulfs Delhi, Skymet warns of flight disruptions

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:58 IST

Heavy smog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Sunday morning, leading to decreased visibility. People were advised to check and confirm their flight statuses before leaving for the airport as visibility dropped drastically due to the dense fog.

“At 08:00 hours, Palam Airport visibility dropped to 100 meters due to dense fog. Runway 29 is 125 and runway is 28 is 150 meters. Flight delay and flight diversion is possible. Kindly confirm flight status before leaving,” tweeted Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at SkymetWeather, on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of very dense fog in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

“Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over UP next 5 days and over Uttarakhand next 3 days. Dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of HP, north Rajasthan, north MP next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi next 3 days,” IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to the rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday, air became heavy with moisture, increasing pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 361 at 7am on Sunday, which is categorised as “very poor”. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 356, a deterioration from Friday’s 295, and also in the “very poor” zone.