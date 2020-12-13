e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dense fog engulfs Delhi, Skymet warns of flight disruptions

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, Skymet warns of flight disruptions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of very dense fog in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Sunday morning
Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Sunday morning(Livemint)
         

Heavy smog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Sunday morning, leading to decreased visibility. People were advised to check and confirm their flight statuses before leaving for the airport as visibility dropped drastically due to the dense fog.

“At 08:00 hours, Palam Airport visibility dropped to 100 meters due to dense fog. Runway 29 is 125 and runway is 28 is 150 meters. Flight delay and flight diversion is possible. Kindly confirm flight status before leaving,” tweeted Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at SkymetWeather, on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of very dense fog in isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Uattarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

“Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over UP next 5 days and over Uttarakhand next 3 days. Dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of HP, north Rajasthan, north MP next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi next 3 days,” IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to the rainfall in parts of Delhi on Saturday, air became heavy with moisture, increasing pollution levels. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 361 at 7am on Sunday, which is categorised as “very poor”. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 356, a deterioration from Friday’s 295, and also in the “very poor” zone.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
How state governments are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in US by Khalistanis in protest against farm laws
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In