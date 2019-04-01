Depressed about ‘not getting married’, Hyderabad man commits suicide in Dehradun

A 28-year-old officer with the merchant navy from Telangana’s Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Sunday evening, police said.

Kotwali police received the information about his suicide from the management of the city-based hotel where he was staying, superintendent of police (city) Shweta Chaubey said.

“It then soon rushed to the spot where it found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room,” said Chaubey.

They also found his passport and mobile phone from the spot.

“After reading the suicide note, it was found that he was suffering from depression as he was not able to get married. He had also mentioned a phone number of one his acquaintances whom he wanted to be informed about his suicide,” she said

He asked that person not to inform his mother that he committed suicide but tell her that he died in an accident.

“The deceased’s family has been informed about the incident and investigations are on,” Chaubey said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 08:37 IST