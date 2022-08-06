'Dictatorship of ...': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over common university test glitches

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over students facing delay in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) due to technical glitches. "The dictatorship of 4 people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"What is happening with the students of CUET is the story of every youth of the country today," the senior Congress leader also wrote in the post.

‘अमृतकाल’ की नयी एजुकेशन पॉलिसीः



Exam से पहले ‘परीक्षा पर चर्चा’

Exam के वक्त ‘No पर्चा, No चर्चा’

Exam के बाद अंधकार में भविष्य



जो #CUET के छात्रों के साथ हो रहा है, वो आज देश के हर युवा की कहानी है।



4 लोगों की तानाशाही देश को बर्बाद करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2022

Technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late at night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to “administrative and logistical reasons”.

On Thursday, the first shift exams were cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exams were cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several candidates who will appear in the exam on August 7 took to social media throughout the day, tagging the NTA over admit card issues. Apart from that, many students also shared their admit cards on social media, claiming that they have been allotted cities they did not opt for.

The CUET was introduced by the NTA to streamline the admission process for the undergraduate courses. It is accepted by all central and a number of other state universities in the country.

The exam is expected to transform the way undergraduate admissions are conducted in the country, especially at popular central universities like Delhi University where the Class 12 result was a deciding factor so far.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is being conducted in two phases. It is the second largest entrance exam in the country after the medical entrance exam NEET-UG. While Phase 1 was held in July, Phase 2 was held in August.

