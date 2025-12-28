Tharoor for, Pawan Khera against: How Digvijaya's 'BJP-RSS strength' remark divided Congress despite clarifications

What began as a seemingly innocuous social media post by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, praising the RSS-BJP’s organisational strength, has triggered a storm within the party, with leaders divided over the issue and handing the saffron camp fresh ammunition to target the grand-old party. Digvijaya Singh's remark got backing from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

It all began over a week ago, when Digvijaya took to X to openly call for reforms and decentralised functioning within the Congress party.

The social media posts from the Congress veteran ruffled feathers in the party, however, it also raked up echoes from disgruntled leaders like Shashi Tharoor, who backed Digvijaya for his remark.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya, on at least two occasions, have issued clarifications on his remarks.

What did Digvijaya Singh post?

On Saturday, Digvijaya Singh shared an undated old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader LK Advani seemingly attending a public rally.

Also Read: After Digvijaya's RSS praise, Congress leader Manickam Tagore sparks row with ‘Al Qaeda’ remark; BJP's sharp attack

While sharing the image, he wrote: "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. It shows how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat on the floor at the feet of leaders, went on to become a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister. This is the power of organisation."

Digvijaya's remark was seen in line with his social media post on December 19, where he said Congress needs reforms and called for decentralised functioning within the party. He was directly addressing to senior party leader Rahul Gandhi in the social media post.

Congress divided over Digvijaya's remark?

Ever since the Congress veteran made the remark, responses started pouring in. While the BJP used Digvijaya's remark to attack Rahul Gandhi, party leaders said there is nothing to learn from the RSS.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was one of the first Congress leader to take objection to Digvijaya's remark. "There's nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?" Khera told ANI.

Shashi Tharoor, who has lately been in the spotlight over speculation of a rift with the party, backed Digvijaya, saying the organisation should be strengthened.

"The organisation should be strengthened, there is no doubt," Tharoor said. He was also seen seated next to Digvijaya Singh and exchanging notes, according to PTI news agency.

Also Read: Digvijaya Singh's RSS praise: Congress leader's comment, controversy, and clarification

Another Congress MP, Manickam Tagore, joined the discourse and said there is RSS is an organisation built on hatred. Responding to Digvijaya's remarks, he said, "The RSS is an organisation built on hatred, and it spreads hatred. There is nothing to learn from hatred. Can you learn anything from Al-Qaeda? Al-Qaeda is an organisation of hatred. It hates others. What is there to learn from that organisation?"

Salman Khurshid's balanced tone

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, while backing Digvijaya, asserted that the remarks should be understood in their proper context.

Khurshid highlighted Singh's long association with the party and reasoned "it is important to pay attention to whose words are being used, what they mean, and in what context they are spoken."

"No one can even remotely think that whatever Digvijaya Singh says would not be in the interest of the Congress party or that he would speak in a way that goes against the party's ideology. He is a pillar of the Congress party, and if he has used any particular language, it is necessary to understand what his context was and what his target was what he was trying to do," Khurshid told ANI.

The core message of Singh's remarks was about strengthening both the country and the Congress party, he argued.

At least two clarifications

Soon after the social media post surfaced, Digvijaya, while leaving after the CWC meet, said while he appreciates the strong organisational structures, he remains firmly opposed to the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You are misunderstood things. I praised the party organisation. I am a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi ji," he said.

In a detailed clarification soon after, Singh said he is opposed to RSS' ideology, but he admires its organisational capacity.

"I've been saying this from the beginning. I am opposed to the ideology of the RSS. They neither respect the Constitution nor the country's laws, and it's an unregistered organisation. But I admire their organisational capacity because an organisation that isn't even registered has become so powerful that the Prime Minister says from the Red Fort that it is the world's largest NGO," he said.

On a question of whether he is joining the BJP, Digvijaya said, “Can you ever think of it?”