‘Disaster like a war’: In Himachal, deaths mount in monsoon fury, locals step in to help families

Locals in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi rushed to side with families affected by flash floods in the area, distributing ration kits to those who needed them. This comes amid widespread destruction caused by the rain in which at least 69 people have lost their lives so far. Relief and rescue operation underway after flash floods at Thunag, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh.(X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

The ration kits included rice and wheat and were given to the affected families in the Mandi district. “All the traders of the Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal (traders' union) decided to help those who have lost their homes in the tragedy or have lost road connectivity,” union president Raj Kumar Thakur told ANI.

The ration kits to 110 families included 10 kg each rice and wheat, besides oil and other food items. "We have provided a ration for 10 to 15 days," Thakur said.

Mandi and many other districts of Himachal Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the normal lives of the residents.

Earlier, several houses were reported damaged, and vehicles washed away due to a cloudburst and continuous heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.

Himachal government steps in to aid

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a series of relief measures, including ₹5,000 per month as rental assistance for families displaced by the flash floods.

The announcement was made in Shimla after the CM’s high-level review meeting with the deputy speaker and ministers. He said that the state is facing "a disaster like a war".

"Till now, approximately 69 (43 deaths due to rain fury and 26 due to road accident since June 20) people have lost their lives, 37 are missing, and 110 have been injured. The total damage has been estimated at around ₹700 crore", he said.