DMK, AIADMK stake claim to Chennai metro stretch after PM Modi-CM Vijay’s flag-off

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay jointly flagged off the metro rail service between Porur Bypass and Poonamallee, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staked claims to having introduced the project during their respective tenures in power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay flag off the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Chennai Metro Phase-2, in Chennai on Sunday (DPR PMO/ANI)

The IT wing of the opposition DMK said that the signature by former CM MK Stalin was not just for a train service but a signature for a generation that built Chennai’s future.

“It is an unforgettable signature (of DMK President MK Stalin) in the history (of Tamil Nadu politics),” DMK IT Wing said in a social media post claiming that the Porur-Poonamallee metro stretch was developed during its period.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after receiving Modi at the Airport on Sunday, said, “As far as this metro rail project is concerned, the Detailed Project Report was prepared when the AIADMK government was in power under my leadership. The Central government approval was obtained and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Recalling that central funds had not been released for the project, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had allocated state funds and commenced the work.

“When I met the Honorable Prime Minister in person several times and requested funding for this, the Central Government accepted our request and approved the allocation of ₹63,246 crore in 2024. Based on that, today the Vadapalani-Poonammallee corridor is coming into public use,” Palaniswami said.

“It brings me immense joy to see the seeds we sowed during the AIADMK regime growing into a huge tree today,” the former CM recalled.

“I could have done a photoshoot on the metro bridge wearing sunglasses, or filmed a reels shooting inside the tunnel wearing a safety helmet. However, I have never agreed to such deceitful politics,” Palaniswami said.

He further said, “I am someone who always believes that we should not speak; our actions must speak. Regardless of whose government is in power, our projects continue to give us the pride that our actions are uplifting the people of Tamil Nadu.”

After flagging off the metro rail service, Modi and CM C Joseph Vijay took a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass station to Poonamallee Bypass station. The corridor, built at a cost of ₹4,900 crore, features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure and advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations.

The corridor is expected to reduce daily commute times and improve connectivity between Chennai’s rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre.