Does Delhi feel a bit cold already? India may see early winter, thanks to La Nina | Explained

India is expected to see the winter season earlier than usual this year, with snowfall already blanketing the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi and parts of the northern plains have also seen a sharp dip in temperature in recent days. The hilly regions in the north India are already seeing substantial snowfall. (X/@chamolipolice)

Srinagar saw snowfall last week, much ahead of schedule, while the plains in Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, contributing to the chill in the air.

Snowfall continued throughout the week in higher-altitude Himachal Pradesh, and rain lashed the lower parts of the state. As a result, temperatures in both Himachal and Punjab saw a noticeable dip.

Meteorologists attribute the current weather activity and the upcoming seasonal trends to evolving La Nina conditions, marked by the cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific.

La Nina: Phenomenon that may bring early winters to India La Nina is a phase of the wider El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate phenomenon. It is about changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere. The ENSO phenomenon influences global atmospheric circulation too, which, in turn, influences the day's or season's weather.

There are three phases of ENSO – warm (El Niño), cool (La Niña), and neutral — that occur in irregular cycles of two to seven years.

Winds in the La Nina phase become stronger than usual, and push larger quantities of water to the western Pacific, making it warmer. Consequently, the eastern side of the world, where India is, becomes colder. This means increased rainfall and, hence, lower temperatures.

According to the experts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), La Nina may lead to a colder winter in several parts of India, especially the north. That means cold waves and increased snowfall in hilly regions.

The IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall for most parts of the country in October, with the month expected to receive around 115 per cent of the average of 75.4 mm.

The northeast monsoon season (October–December) is also expected to be wetter than usual, especially over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining regions, where rainfall could exceed 112 per cent of the average.