Don’t use air conditioner’: Uddhav Thackeray cites Covid-19 advisory from Centre

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:59 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who had asked people not to panic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announced a 21-day lockdown across the country on Wednesday repeated his promise to ensure that supply lines of essential commodities would not be disrupted in the state.

Thackeray asked people to stay at home and not step out unless absolutely necessary. He also added another precaution that people must take to stop the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen that causes coronavirus disease from spreading.

“Today, we have received a new advisory from the Centre not to use air conditioners if possible. Avoid unnecessary cooling and moisture,” Chief Minister Thackeray said his address to the state via Facebook.

Let fresh air come in your homes and avoid unnecessary cooling and moisture, Thackeray said.

The chief minister said he compared the present situation to “war-like situation”.

“Because the danger is huge especially when you cannot see your enemy (novel coronavirus) and where it is going to attack you. Thus stay at home. If you step out, the enemy can enter into your home,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after his televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening to figure out how people would get by. By then, people had already panicked the rushed out to grocery stores before the new lockdown kicked in.

Later in the evening, Thackeray’s government underlined that essential and emergency services had been exempted from the lockdown. It was the same kind of lockdown that they had already been under.

“There is no difference from the lockdown we imposed on Monday. I have spoken to the Prime Minister. He has assured me… Besides health services, grocery shops, banks and other essential services will continue to operate,” the chief minister said, asking people not to worry themselves about disruptions in supply lines.

Maharashtra has 116 Covid-19 patients. Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters this included 5 people from one family in Sangli who contracted the infection from a family member.