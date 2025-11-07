'India largely stopped...': Trump intensifies Russian oil claim amid tariffs
Written by Poorva Joshi
Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 12:43 pm IST
Trump's latest claim on the future of the India-Russia energy ties comes in the backdrop of ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington.
