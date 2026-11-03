DUTA calls one day strike over SOL teacher’s termination

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has called a one-day strike on Tuesday to protest the alleged termination of a teacher from Centre for Distance and Online Education earlier known as School of Open Learning, announcing that classes will remain suspended. DUTA president VS Negi told HT that the termination of a teacher’s services was unacceptable to the association. (Representative file photo)

“Emergent DUTA executive meeting held on November 2, 2026 decided unanimously to hold a one day strike (total shut down) on November 3rd 2026 against the unjust termination of CDOE (SOL) teacher. Classes will remain suspended on November 3, 2026,” a statement signed by DUTA President, Prof V S Negi dated November 2 stated.

The development comes two days after the Centre for Distance and Online Education terminated a professor citing unsatisfactory performance.

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“The governing body, centre for distance and online education considering the continuous unsatisfactory performance during the extended probation period recommended that Dr. Saripali V Ravikiran, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science be discharged from his services,” an office order signed by CDOE director Professor Ajay Jaiswal dated October 30 stated.

A response from the CDOE director is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

“Such discharge shall not act as a disqualification for him in applying for future positions in the university, other colleges or government services,” the order added.

DUTA president VS Negi told HT that the termination of a teacher’s services was unacceptable to the association.

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“The strike was an immediate measure, while further talks with the administration will start from tomorrow to seek the revocation of the order,” Negi added.

Raising concerns over the impact on the teacher’s livelihood, DUTA treasurer Akanksha Khurana said the association had written to the administration on the day the termination order was issued, seeking its withdrawal, but had received no response.

“Following the strike, DUTA would approach the university’s vice-chancellor and seek his intervention,” Khurana added.