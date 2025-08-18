'Here's a QR code, share info': EC in Bihar on Rahul Gandhi's ‘upar se order’ video about voters deleted in SIR

The Election Commission in Bihar on Monday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share details of voters purportedly deleted in the recent Special Intensive Revision, some of whom he showed in a video earlier in the day. In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi interacted with people whose vote was purportedly deleted in the SIR in Bihar, in Aurangabad.(X/@RahulGandhi)

“Please provide the EPIC numbers and other detailed information of the electors displayed in the video in the prescribed format, so that necessary investigations can be conducted and further action can be taken in this regard,” the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar posted on X, sharing Rahul Gandhi video.

Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Dipankar Bhattacharya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation or CPI(ML)-L are also seen with him in the video, which is part of the ongoing Voter Adhikaar Yatra by the Opposition in poll-bound Bihar.

“The last date for registering claims and objections is September 1, 2025,” the poll officer further wrote, referring to the rules of the SIR, “Any booth-level agent of a political party can submit claims and objections in the prescribed format and declaration form.”

The officer's post also carried a scannable QR code, which would redirect to the portal on voters.eci.gov.in, where objections can be submitted.

Rahul Gandhi is seen speaking with some people who bring in their Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to him and claim they have been unfairly removed from the voter list.

"They say we have orders from above," one of them says to Gandhi, complaining that local-level poll officials refuse to hear them out.

“Accha, upar se order hai!” Gandhi quips, and goes on to claim that he has already given enough proof of “vote chori (theft)”.

This exchange comes as part of an ongoing row between the EC and the Opposition. The last two days alone have seen multiple serious allegations being leveled by both sides.