Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

ED issues notice to Amnesty over ‘FEMA’ violation

The officer added that Amnesty India received ₹51.72 crore for rendering civil society activities in India by getting remittances from parent body Amnesty International UK in the garb of export of services.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ED had raided the office of Amnesty in Bengaluru last year for alleged violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).
The ED had raided the office of Amnesty in Bengaluru last year for alleged violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).(Photo: AP)
         

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International India for alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) under borrowing and lending regulations, according to an official familiar with the development.

The officer added that Amnesty India received ₹51.72 crore for rendering civil society activities in India by getting remittances from parent body Amnesty International UK in the garb of export of services. The notice has been issued after completion of probe and the agency wants some clarifications from the organisation.

The ED had raided the office of Amnesty in Bengaluru last year for alleged violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). After the raids last year, the ED had said in a statement, “After Amnesty International India Foundation Trust was denied the permission/registration under FCRA by the ministry of home affairs, they resorted to bypass the FCRA by floating commercial entity in the name of Amnesty lnternational India Pvt Ltd. This entity has received foreign funds through commercial route to the extent of ₹36 crore till date.”

The human rights organisation did not respond to HT’s email query till the time of writing this report.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:53 IST

tags
more from india
trending topics
Mumbai RainsReliance Jio FiberTeacher’s Day Motivational quotesSarvepalli RadhakrishnanINX Media CasePM ModiMukesh AmbaniIndigo flightsTeachers’ Day Google DoodleVirat KohliAirtel XstreamArjun RampalChhichhore reviewHTLS 2019Jio Fiber launch updates
top news
    latest news
      don't miss