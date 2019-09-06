ED issues notice to Amnesty over ‘FEMA’ violation

india

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International India for alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) under borrowing and lending regulations, according to an official familiar with the development.

The officer added that Amnesty India received ₹51.72 crore for rendering civil society activities in India by getting remittances from parent body Amnesty International UK in the garb of export of services. The notice has been issued after completion of probe and the agency wants some clarifications from the organisation.

The ED had raided the office of Amnesty in Bengaluru last year for alleged violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act). After the raids last year, the ED had said in a statement, “After Amnesty International India Foundation Trust was denied the permission/registration under FCRA by the ministry of home affairs, they resorted to bypass the FCRA by floating commercial entity in the name of Amnesty lnternational India Pvt Ltd. This entity has received foreign funds through commercial route to the extent of ₹36 crore till date.”

The human rights organisation did not respond to HT’s email query till the time of writing this report.

