News / India News / ED arrives at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's house for questioning on alleged land scam

ED arrives at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's house for questioning on alleged land scam

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2024 01:33 PM IST

CM Soren had earlier told the ED to record his statement at his residence on January 20.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday arrived at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's residence in the state capital, Ranchi, for questioning in connection with the alleged land scam. The central agency sent a letter asking the CM to be available for questioning on the matter between January 16 and 20. Soren told the ED to record his statement at his residence on January 20.

ED officials at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence.
ED officials at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence.

The Jharkhand CM and executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had skipped seven ED summonses earlier. He alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government used the central agencies to destabilise his government.

Ahead of ED officials' scheduled visit, security was beefed up around Soren's residence to maintain law and order amid protests by JMM workers and several tribal leaders. More than 1,000 security personnel were deployed, ensuring three-layer security, according to Chandan Kumar Sinha, senior superintendent of police, Ranchi.

Protests on Friday

Several tribal organisations took out protest marches in solidarity with CM Soren. The organisations whose banners protesters were holding included Kendriya Sarna Samiti, Kharwar Bhokta Samaj, Bharat Munda Samaj, Bedia Vikas Parishad, Masihi Samaj, Santhal Samaj Dishoom, Adivasi Lohra Samaj, Yuva Sarna Samiti, Bheem Army, Adivasi Sarna Samiti, Tetar Toli Sarna Samiti, Karmali Samaj, besides others.

Protesters shouted slogans like ‘Jo Humse Se Takrayega Choor Choor Ho Jayega’, ‘Kendriya Janch Agency Ka Durupyog Karna Band Karo’, ‘Adivasi Ekta Jindabad’, ‘Jai Sarna’, among others, as they carried out demonstration towards Raj Bhawan.

The tribal leaders vented their ire against the ED and the central government, alleging conspiracy to defame Hemant Soren's government.

