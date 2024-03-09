Education ministry launches 52 textbooks in non-scheduled Indian languages

The Union education ministry on Saturday launched 52 short textbooks in Indian non-scheduled languages, including Tribal languages, for early childhood care and education (ECCE), with an aim to provide young learners access to education in their mother tongue. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the primers, a short book for introducing a subject to students, prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. The Non-Scheduled Languages refer to all other languages that are spoken in India but have not been given official recognition.

“The 52 primers in Indian languages have paved the way for the beginning of a new civilisational renaissance. These initiatives will create a seamless and futuristic learning landscape, promote learning in Indian languages, realise the vision of NEP 2020 and holistically transform school education,” the minister said.

The initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to promote Indian languages in education at all levels in line with the NEP 2020.

“The primers will initiate an inspirational journey for young minds, paving the way for deeper understanding, lifelong learning, more familiarity and rooted beds in indigenous culture and greater success in academics and beyond,” the ministry said in a statement.

School education secretary Sanjay Kumar highlighted the recommendation of NEP 2020 to take Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in the secondary level to 100% by 2030. “The department is committed to fulfilling that. The new textbooks are for Classes 3-12, some of which have already been developed and the remaining ones will also be brought out soon. The 52 Primers were developed following the suggestions of Shri Pradhan,” he said.

The minister also announced various other initiatives including District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) of Excellence, National Professional Standard for Teachers, National Mission for Mentoring, National Vidya Samiksha Kendra and 200 TV Channels, with an aim to empower teachers and learners and will make quality education more inclusive, innovative and equitable.

“Financial assistance will be provided to States/UTs for the physical upgradation of all District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to develop them as DIET of Excellence in the country in a phased manner in the next five years up to Rs. 15 Crore/DIET under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha,” the ministry said.