EC revises SIR dates in 6 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 04:35 pm IST

Schedule for SIR of electoral rolls has been revised in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and Andaman and Nicobar, according to ECI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said it is revising Special Intensive Revision (SIR) dates in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls(PTI)
Schedule for SIR of electoral rolls has been revised in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar, according to the ECI press release.

Revised SIR dates:

-Tamil Nadu: Revised renumeration by 14.12.2025 (Sunday) and publication on 19.12.2025 (Friday)

-Gujarat: Revised renumeration by 14.12.2025 (Sunday) and publication on 19.12.2025 (Friday)

-Madhya Pradesh: Revised renumeration by 18.12.2025 and publication on 23.12.2025 (Tuesday)

-Chhattisgarh: Revised renumeration by 18.12.2025 (Thursday) and publication on 23.12.2025 (Tuesday).

-Andaman & Nicobar: Revised renumeration by 18.12.2025 (Thursday) and publication on 23.12.2025 (Tuesday)

-Uttar Pradesh: Revised renumeration 26.12.2025 (Friday) and publication on 31.12.2025 (Wednesday)

The ECI said enumeration period for Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan and West Bengal will end on Thursday, December 11, while the draft electoral rolls for these States/UT will be published on December 16.

“The schedule for Kerala was revised earlier and the Enumeration Period for the State of Kerala would end by 18.12.2025 and the draft Electoral Roll will be published on 23.12.2025,” EC said.

EC added, “In order to ensure that no eligible elector is left behind, new electors are being encouraged to fill up the Form 6 along with the Declaration and submit them to the BLOs (booth-level officers) or fill the Form and Declaration online using the ECINet App or website to get their names included in the final electoral rolls, which will be published in February, 2026.”

