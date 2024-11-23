Election Commission to declare Jharkhand, Maharashtra results today: 10 points

The fate of the opposition's INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Jharkhand and Maharashtra will be decided today, as the Election Commission will announce the outcome of the assembly elections in the two states. Most of the exit polls have predicted the victory of the BJP-led alliances in both states; some pollsters, however, gave the JMM-Congress alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi an edge. Maharashtra election results: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being brought to a counting centre from a strong room. (ANI)

The counting of votes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will begin at 8 am today. In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance -- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- is fighting to retain power against the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP)'s MVA coalition. In Jharkhand, the JMM-Congress combined contested an intense electoral battle against the BJP and its allies.

Here are 10 points on Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections:

In Maharashtra, the single-phase election took place on November 20. The final voter turnout was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019. The voting turnout in Kolhapur district was 76.63 per cent, and Gadchiroli polled 75.26 per cent votes. At 52.07 per cent, the Mumbai city logged the lowest voter turnout. Mumbai suburban district recorded 55.95 per cent polling. A total of 288 counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes, including one for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. 288 counting observers will oversee each assembly constituency, with two observers assigned to monitor counting in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP contested 149 assembly seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition's MVA camp, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SCP) 86 candidates. Unaligned parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested 237 and 17 seats respectively. The Jharkhand assembly election was held in two phases – November 13 and 20. The first phase covered 43 constituencies out of the total 81 seats; the second phase saw voting in 38 seats. In Jharkhand, the voter turnout was 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of the state in 2000. "Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and trends will start coming from 9-9:15 am," an election official told PTI. 1,211 candidates contested the elections, including JMM leader Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren. BJP leader Babulal Marandi and assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato are also in the fray. Other prominent leaders included Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela. The BJP-led alliance contested the Jharkhand election on the planks of corruption and alleged infiltration. CM Hemant Soren's party and his ally, the Congress, attempted to woo voters with the promise of welfare schemes. JMM also alleged that the BJP-led central government had unleashed the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation on opposition leaders, including Hemant Soren. Top leaders of NDA and the INDIA bloc, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi, campaign in both states. BJP used slogans like "ek rahenge toh safe range" (if we remain united, we will be safe). Gandhi mocked the slogan saying it translated into the "unity" between Modi, Shah and billionaires. The NDA has fielded candidates in 68 seats in Jharkhand, while allies AJSU Party fielded 10. In the INDIA bloc, JMM fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress in 30, RJD in 6, and CPI(ML) in 4. On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the MVA coalition will get a majority in the assembly. "People of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years. The government of loot, corruption, and Adani is going to end. We will get the majority. They are booking helicopters because they know people will ask them questions, and they need to run away," she told ANI. Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the BJP-led alliances will form governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. "Mahayuti will form the government in Maharashtra, and in Jharkhand too, the BJP will emerge victorious," he said.

