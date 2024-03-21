 Election Commission to IT ministry: Stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Election Commission to IT ministry: Stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Election commission said it received several complaints of messages highlighting the government’s initiatives being delivered on phones of citizens.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said it has directed the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) to immediately halt the delivery of “Viksit Bharat” messages over WhatsApp. It has also sought a compliance report on the matter from the IT ministry.

'Viksit Bharat: Modi Ki Guarantee' vehicles during their flagging off by BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi on February 26.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
'Viksit Bharat: Modi Ki Guarantee' vehicles during their flagging off by BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi on February 26.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The poll body said it received several complaints of messages highlighting the government’s initiatives being delivered on the phones of citizens despite the announcement of the general elections and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into action.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations,” the poll body said.

“The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field,” it added.

Also Read | In letter to ‘dear family’, PM Modi seeks suggestions for Viksit Bharat

The WhatsApp message from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ has been making rounds seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens, along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, issued on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, the PM said: “I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat.”

The letter, which has been addressed to “my dear family members”, in line with the BJP’s “Modi Ka Parivaar” (Modi’s family) narrative, the PM said: “Our partnership is at the threshold of completing a decade. The trust and support of 140 crore Indians inspires and motivates me.”

He has credited the government schemes and programmes for the “transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people” and called it “the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years.”

Opposition leaders had called out the Election Commission to act against what they alleged was a "blatant violation" of the model code of conduct.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Election Commission to IT ministry: Stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On