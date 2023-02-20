Home / India News / Evening brief: Amit Shah slams Congress' Pawan Khera over his remark on PM Modi, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Amit Shah slams Congress' Pawan Khera over his remark on PM Modi, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ByHT News Desk

Amit Shah slams Congress leader Pawan Khera's jibe at PM Modi: ‘Party will be extinct in 2024'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday launched an all-out attack against the Congress over its party leader referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra 'Gautam Das'. Read more

Shahid Kapoor holds Mira Rajput's hand as she gets her mehendi done, fans are reminded of Jab We Met's Aditya Kashyap

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor, has shared a new picture in which the actor held her hand while she got her mehendi done. Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur scripts magnificent world record in T20Is, beats Rohit Sharma to reach milestone

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday scripted a magnificent piece of history in world cricket, beating Indian men's team captain, Rohit Sharma, to the elusive feat. Read more

Breakup Day 2023: 8 effective tips to deal with post-breakup depression

A breakup can leave you in a very painful state of mind, especially if the relationship ended on a bitter note. Moving on from a broken relationship can be tougher for some people than others and they may develop poor self-esteem and depressed state of mind. Read more

Kiara to Swara: Brides in February 2023

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Read more

amit shah pawan khera pm modi shahid kapoor mira rajput kiara advani siddharth malhotra harmanpreet kaur rohit sharma + 7 more
