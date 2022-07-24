Evening brief: Recalling Kargil War martyrs contribution, Rajnath remembers Nehru, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Nehru’s intentions were good, but…’: Rajnath Singh at Jammu event to pay homage Kargil martyrs

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday recalled the contributions of those who laid their lives for the country in the 1999 Kargil War. Read more.

Dharavi: Locals stage protest demanding justice for murdered hockey player

A large crowd gathered outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday to protest the killing of a 26-year-old kabbadi player and demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case. Read more.

Amid monkeypox, Covid spread, concerns over ‘tomato fever’: Know the symptoms

First we had coronavirus, then scare over monkeypox spread, and now a new virus causing - ‘tomato fever’ or ‘tomato flu’ - is raising concern. Read more.

CWG-bound Neeraj Chopra reveals injury scare after history-scripting 88.13m throw in World Championships final

Neeraj Chopra scripted a sensational piece of record on Sunday as he claimed a historic silver in the men's javelin event of the World Athletic Championships in Oregon. Read more.

Home interior decor tips to nail an open kitchen design

In recent times, we have seen a dynamic shift in the kitchen preferences of many Indian households with most homeowners in India adopting a fancy and stylish kitchen layout and at the moment, we see a rise in demand for modular kitchens as your life becomes easy with one. Read more.

Janhvi Kapoor says ‘math makes you retarded’, Twitter roasts her for it: 'Arre didi!'

Janhvi Kapoor has raked up trouble on Twitter with her latest interview. The actor's opinion on mathematics has started a roasting party on social media. Read more.

