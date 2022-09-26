Home / India News / Evening brief: Centre set to ban PFI under UAPA, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Centre set to ban PFI under UAPA, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 04:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) block Kazhakootam - Kovalam bypass during their protest against the raid by NIA on the PFI party offices in Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram.&nbsp;(PTI)
Activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) block Kazhakootam - Kovalam bypass during their protest against the raid by NIA on the PFI party offices in Kerala, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Global terror recruiter PFI headed for a UAPA ban by Centre

After country-wide multiple raids on September 22 in 15 states, the Union Home Ministry is all set to include Islamist Popular Front of India (PFI) in the list of already 42 banned terrorist organisations under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Read more

‘Will Gehlot pull out of Congress presidential race?’ Sources close to him say ‘fluid situation’

Calling the crisis in Rajasthan a “totally fluid situation”, sources close to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot told HT on Monday that he may not yet file nomination for the forthcoming Congress presidential elections. Read more

'Sachin was classed as lucky': Broad uses Tendulkar's 2008 example to defend 'not walking' in wake of Deepti run-out row

As the noise around Deepti Sharma's infamous run-out refuses to die down, Stuart Broad and former India quick Dodda Ganesh engaged in a 'spirit of cricket' debate on social media, where the England pacer highlighted his take by using an example of India great Sachin Tendulkar. Read more

Sunny Leone warns fans against ‘fake’ event using her name in Thailand: 'Not associated with this'

On Monday Sunny Leone took to Twitter and warned fans against an event using her name for promotions. It’s said to take place in Thailand, which the actor claims to have no connection with her. She called it fake and urged people to not fall for it. Read more

Want to download but have no connectivity? ‘SugarBox’ is here to help

If there is no free mobile data in your phone, or you are at a place with low or no internet connectivity, and you have to download something, then worry not. Google Play Store has ‘SugarBox', a feature which enables you to access various apps, or download materials, at zero internet charges. Read more

Navratri drinks 2022: 11 healthy and refreshing beverages to have during fasting

The nine-day Navratri fasting has begun from today (September 26) and will go on till October 4. Navratri that falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu is called Shardiya Navratri while the one celebrated in March or April earlier in the year is called Chaitra Navratri. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pfi uapa ashok gehlot congress rajasthan + 3 more
pfi uapa ashok gehlot congress rajasthan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out