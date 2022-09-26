Evening brief: Centre set to ban PFI under UAPA, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Global terror recruiter PFI headed for a UAPA ban by Centre

After country-wide multiple raids on September 22 in 15 states, the Union Home Ministry is all set to include Islamist Popular Front of India (PFI) in the list of already 42 banned terrorist organisations under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Read more

‘Will Gehlot pull out of Congress presidential race?’ Sources close to him say ‘fluid situation’

Calling the crisis in Rajasthan a “totally fluid situation”, sources close to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot told HT on Monday that he may not yet file nomination for the forthcoming Congress presidential elections. Read more

'Sachin was classed as lucky': Broad uses Tendulkar's 2008 example to defend 'not walking' in wake of Deepti run-out row

As the noise around Deepti Sharma's infamous run-out refuses to die down, Stuart Broad and former India quick Dodda Ganesh engaged in a 'spirit of cricket' debate on social media, where the England pacer highlighted his take by using an example of India great Sachin Tendulkar. Read more

Sunny Leone warns fans against ‘fake’ event using her name in Thailand: 'Not associated with this'

On Monday Sunny Leone took to Twitter and warned fans against an event using her name for promotions. It’s said to take place in Thailand, which the actor claims to have no connection with her. She called it fake and urged people to not fall for it. Read more

Want to download but have no connectivity? ‘SugarBox’ is here to help

If there is no free mobile data in your phone, or you are at a place with low or no internet connectivity, and you have to download something, then worry not. Google Play Store has ‘SugarBox', a feature which enables you to access various apps, or download materials, at zero internet charges. Read more

Navratri drinks 2022: 11 healthy and refreshing beverages to have during fasting

The nine-day Navratri fasting has begun from today (September 26) and will go on till October 4. Navratri that falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu is called Shardiya Navratri while the one celebrated in March or April earlier in the year is called Chaitra Navratri. Read more

