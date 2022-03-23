Evening brief: Chernobyl nuclear plant's lab destroyed by Russian forces, says Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Chernobyl nuclear plant's lab destroyed by Russian forces, says Ukraine

Russian forces have destroyed a functioning laboratory at the derelict Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the exclusion zone said Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi seeks resumption of midday meals in schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to resume midday meals immediately as students have started attending physical classes.

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma reveals Mumbai Indians' opening pair, breaks silence on Suryakumar Yadav's availability

Captain of the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has in the past sacrificed his fancied opener's slot to offer more balance to the team. For years, Rohit has repeatedly shuffled himself in MI's top order until IPL 2019 arrived.

Shaheed Diwas: Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, whom they played on screen: 'Honour to portray him'

As the nation observes Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day on Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities have remembered the sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

Govt to make sure one toll plaza within 60 km radius, says Nitin Gadkari

In case there are multiple toll plazas within 60 km radius on highways, only one will remain active, while the others will be closed within next three month.

Recipe: How to make melt-in-mouth paneer kulcha rolls; chef Kunal Kapur shares tips

There is a reason why some paneer kulcha rolls taste better than the others. How you knead your all-purpose flour while preparing the dough for it can decide the final outcome and taste.

Top IAF officer's mistake led to the firing of Indian missile into Pakistan?

An Air Vice Marshal from the Air Force headquarters is carrying out a detailed investigation into the accidental firing of the tactical BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.