Evening brief: Cong forms panel to discuss seat sharing, Gujarat HC rejects Oreva promoter’s bail plea; all latest news

The Congress party on Tuesday announced a five-member national alliance committee (NAC) comprising five senior leaders to negotiate with INDIA allies to adjust seats for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The NAC, headed by party leader Mukul Wasnik designated as convenor, has two former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and veteran party leader, Mohan Prakash. “In the run-up to the General Elections-2024, Hon’ble Congress president has constituted a National Alliance Committee, as follows, with immediate effect,” said a communique issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal. Dig Deeper Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders during a press conference.(ANI)

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday rejected Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel’s bail plea in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, which left 135 people dead in October last year. Patel, the prime accused in the case whose company maintained and operated the bridge, has been in jail since January. Justice Divyesh Joshi dismissed the bail plea days after the state government did not oppose it and left the decision to the judiciary’s discretion. Additional advocate general Mitesh Amin told the court on December 13 that there was little possibility of Patel fleeing, citing his status as a businessman. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Delhi HC refuses urgent relief to Mahua Moitra from vacating official residence. Dig Deeper

Chhattisgarh: Former CM Raman Singh unanimously elected as Speaker. Dig Deeper

Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru - Coimbatore to be launched by end of December. Dig Deeper

India News

JP Nadda urges masses to give feedback on govt schemes through ‘JanManSurvey’. Dig Deeper

BJP protests outside HP Assembly over Congress govt's 'unfulfilled' promises. Dig Deeper

Sharad Pawar urges probe into security breach in Parliament, suspension of MPs, writes to Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Ukraine says fight in eastern Kharkiv region 'complicated': ‘Enemy superior’. Dig Deeper

UN agencies on Israel attacking Gaza hospitals: ‘Why is world allowing this’ Dig Deeper

Drone attack in Russian capital Moscow thwarted, airports restrict flights. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Will we see a INR 20 crore bid in Dubai? It was the question most asked, few saw a possibility and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Tuesday, made it a reality. The 2016 champions, after triumphing an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, roped in the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins for a record price of INR 20.50 crore, making the Australia, the most expensive player in the history of IPL, beating the record set by England's Sam Curran last year at ₹18.5 crore. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Winter is the perfect opportunity to shed those pesky kilos as the metabolism during the season naturally speeds up due to which one is able to burn more calories. Unlike the sweaty summers, you are able to exercise for a longer duration in winter and this can work in favour of your weight loss goals. However, cold weather can also make you lethargic and indulge in high-calorie comfort food. Adding the right foods to your diet can keep you full and also energise you. Eating fruits is a delicious and healthy way to add the much-required fibre and essential vitamins and minerals to your diet. Being a low-calorie snacking options, fruits can help satiate cravings and support in your weight loss journey. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to bring his magic on the big screen as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his next, Mai ATAL Hoon. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a teaser from the film. The trailer will be out on Wednesday. The teaser introduces Pankaj as the PM. While he isn't an exact replica of Vajpayee, going by his looks, but it's his talking style and dressing sense that can remind people of the one and only India's three-time Prime Minister. It also features his famous kamal remark as Pankaj says, “Dalo ke iss dal-dal k bech, ek kamal khilana hoga (we have to bring a change).” Dig Deeper