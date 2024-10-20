Evening brief: Cong slams AAP for Delhi's air pollution; BJP unable to field candidate against Soren, says JMM & more

Delhi's air quality continues to worsen, prompting authorities to ban firecrackers and limit construction activities. Congress leader Abhishek Dutt accused AAP leaders of contributing to pollution by bursting crackers and focusing on photo opportunities. He criticized their handling of the crisis, while AAP blamed buses from Uttar Pradesh for worsening air quality, especially in Anand Vihar. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the area where the AQI reached a severe level. AAP highlighted efforts like forming dust control teams and deploying smog guns to combat pollution across the city. Dig deeper An anti-smog vehicle sprinkles water to curb air pollution amid deteriorating air quality, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

JMM MP Mahua Maji criticised the BJP, accusing the party of struggling to find a candidate to challenge Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Barhait for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The BJP recently released its first list of 66 candidates but left out names for Barhait and Tundi. Maji claimed that BJP leaders fear contesting against Soren due to his work in the constituency. She also accused the BJP of relying on defectors and engaging in "dynastic politics" by fielding family members of senior leaders. The elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Going

KL Rahul faces pressure as India considers team changes for the second Test against New Zealand. Sarfaraz Khan scored a century in the first Test, while Shubman Gill is expected to return after recovering from a neck spasm. With India losing the first Test in Bengaluru, captain Rohit Sharma addressed the selection dilemma, stating that every player understands their position and must make an impact when given opportunities. Despite Rahul's struggles in the first Test, Sharma emphasized consistency in messaging. New Zealand’s win marked their first Test victory in India in 36 years, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Hrithik Roshan, son of actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is currently India's richest 'star kid' with a net worth of ₹3100 crore (over $370 million). His wealth surpasses that of several top actors, including Aamir Khan ( ₹1800 crore) and Salman Khan ( ₹2900 crore). Other prominent 'star kids' like Saif Ali Khan ( ₹1200 crore), Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹400 crore), and Alia Bhatt ( ₹550 crore) have significant fortunes but fall far short of Hrithik's staggering net worth. This highlights the substantial wealth accumulated by star kids, many of whom have built their own successful careers in the film industry. Dig deeper

