Evening brief: Congress's dig at PM's comments over LS breach, Mamata attacks Centre for stopping funds; all latest news

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday hinted that the Opposition's impasse with the government over the Lok Sabha security breach will continue until home minister Amit Shah makes a statement in the Parliament. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first comments on the security breach, he accused him of running away from a debate on the incident in order to save BJP MP Pratap Simha, whose office had issued access passes to the two intruders. In his first reaction, PM Modi told a national daily there was a need for a probe into the incident, not a debate. Dig Deeper Jairam Ramesh(Hindustan Times)

The Centre has stopped funds for West Bengal’s medical schemes because it wants all health centres to be painted saffron, chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Sunday before leaving for Delhi where she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the release of Central funds for various social welfare programmes. “The Prime Minister has given me an appointment at 11am on December 20. They (Centre) have stopped funds for the health department. They want all health centres to be painted saffron. Why should we do that? Blue and white is the official colour of our state. These are not political colours,” Banerjee told the media at the Kolkata airport. Dig Deeper

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Latest News

Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu next week, warns IMD. Dig Deeper

‘Parliament security breach serious matter’: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Dig Deeper

‘Some specific things’: Jaishankar draws distinction between US, Canada charges. Dig Deeper

India News

Maharashtra SIT to probe bureaucrat's son trying to mow down girlfriend with car. Dig Deeper

Surat Diamond Bourse launch: 5 trillion…10 trillion dollar economy, PM Modi shares govt's next 25-year plan. Dig Deeper

Punjab: Three arrested after exchange of fire with police in Moga. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

US teacher threatens to behead student over her comments on Israeli flag. Dig Deeper

France condemns residential building bombing as worker killed in Israeli attack. Dig Deeper

Vatican trial: Will Cardinal Becciu go to jail? Not any time soon but...Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has pulled out of the squad for the impending two-match Test series against South Africa as he has flown back home due to personal reasons. BCCI have named KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa as India 'A' skipper, as his replacement. The development comes just two days after fast bowler Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the contest owing to his ankle injury. "Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The men's selection committee has named KS Bharat as a replacement," BCCI said in a statement. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Dogs are loyal companions and lovable friends. With their selfless and boundless affection, they win our hearts every day. Adopting a pet comes with a great responsibility and commitment for life. It is crucial to choose a breed that best suits your home environment, lifestyle and requirements. Different dog breeds remained in news for different reasons this year- some for their friendliness, some for their looks and personality and others for their social skills. “We are not here to judge the superiority of one dog breed to another. Like every individual comes with their share of goodness and shortcomings, so do dogs. However, that does not mean that one dog breed deserves more love than the other…” says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect. Dig Deeper