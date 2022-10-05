Home / India News / Evening brief: In Baramulla, Shah hails Modi's ‘terror to tourism’ model; and all the latest news

Evening brief: In Baramulla, Shah hails Modi's 'terror to tourism' model; and all the latest news

Published on Oct 05, 2022 05:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally, at the Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, Wednesday. (PTI)
By HT News Desk

‘From terror to tourism hotspot’: In Baramulla, Shah hails Modi model of governance

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dismissed plans to hold any dialogue with Pakistan and said that under the Narendra Modi government, terrorism will be wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir to make it the most peaceful place in the country. Read more

Reliance Foundation Hospital gets threat call, Ambanis named; probe underway

A call was received on a landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai at 12.57pm pm Wednesday from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the hospital. Read more

People break into Garba dance at the Mumbai airport, Anand Mahindra reacts to viral Twitter video

Finally here, the nine-day celebration of Navratri is being celebrated across the nation with great zeal and fervour. Watch here

India star denied world No.1 ranking in T20Is despite incredible show in SA series; Pakistan's Rizwan continues reign

A change was expected at the top of the ICC ranking list in the T20I format after the performance the India star delivered in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa at home which was the Men in Blue's final preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Read more

Alia Bhatt decks up in yellow ethnic outfit for her baby shower, poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt; Neetu, Karisma attend

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are awaiting the arrival of their first child. The actors, who have been busy promoting their film Brahmastra, are celebrating with their families and friend ahead of Alia’s delivery in the coming days. See pics

Want to buy OnePlus phone? Get this model at discount of 9,000

OnePlus' ‘5G Ready Sale’ went live on October 4. It will conclude on October 10, and, under this sale, several smartphones manufactured by the company, including OnePlus 10R5G, are available at attractive discounts. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

amit shah jammu and kashmir
