Evening brief: Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses in Delhi, takes a ride too, and all the latest news

Don’t make them dirty: Kejriwal’s appeal as he flags off 150 e-buses for Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off ‘150 electric buses’ of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the national capital, while urging citizens to ensure they were not dirtied. Read more

Hardik Patel says Cong hurts Hindus' faith, slams Guj leader's Ram temple remark

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently quit the Congress, on Tuesday hit out at the party leadership for their “hatred towards Hindus and Lord Ram”. Read more

BJP names candidates for MLC polls, denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Legislative Council. Read more

'Would have scored 10000-plus runs had I not been dropped': Virender Sehwag says he was 'hurt' by India snub

Virender Sehwag is India's fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests with 8503 runs but the former opener says that had he not gotten dropped from the team for 11 months, he could have ended his career with over 10,000 runs in the format. Read more

Woman confesses love for Johnny Depp in courtroom, says ‘this baby is yours’; gets removed by security

As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to present testimonies in court during their defamation trial, a funny incident took place in the court on Monday. Read more

Three-year-old boy sings nursery rhyme while playing the piano. Watch cute video

If you are looking for some wholesome content to beat your weekday blues, then this video is definitely for you. Read more

