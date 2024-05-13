Evening brief: Mallikarjun Kharge's retort to PM Modi's corruption dig, BJP's Dilip Ghosh heckled by TMC workers & more

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the former's party had lately been silent on allegations of crony capitalism as it accepted 'tempo loads of cash', saying the BJP stalwart should have industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani arrested. "You arrested Hemant Soren, why aren't you arresting Adani and Ambani," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Earlier this month, PM Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi had not been “abusing” “Adani-Ambani” since the Lok Sabha elections started because the former had accepted bribes. Rahul Gandhi accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of favouring certain industrialists, including Adani, while formulating policies. He claims the government had waived off loans of industrialists at the expense of the welfare of farmers. Dig Deeper Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge

The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal witnessed scattered incidents of violence. The workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed in various parts of Birbhum and Bardhaman-Durgapur constituencies, PTI reported. The Election Commission claimed that voting had been peaceful, stating that it received 1,700 complaints till 1 pm from different political parties alleging electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunction and polling agents being stopped from entering the booths. In Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat's Susunia area, clashes erupted between the BJP and TMC workers. The clashes erupted while BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh was on way to a polling booth. Dig Deeper

Mumbai airport operations disrupted due to rain, 15 flights diverted. Dig Deeper

India, Iran sign 10-year agreement for Indian operations at Chabahar port. Dig Deeper

Have you calculated costs? Nirmala Sitharaman asks Congress on its poll promises. Dig Deeper

Lok Sabha elections: Over 62% voter turnout till 5pm, Bengal sees highest polling at 75.66% Dig Deeper

Nijjar murder: Jaishankar says India never received 'anything specific' from Canada. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court agrees to expedite hearing of Hemant Soren’s plea against arrest. Dig Deeper

Former Trump aide John McEntee sparks fury over outrageous TikTok video, ‘I give fake money to poor so that…’ Dig Deeper

Columbia University student rips diploma during graduation ceremony, ignites debate online. Dig Deeper

Israeli forces push deep into Gaza's north, Rafah. Dig Deeper

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal portrayed Manisha Koirala's daughter in his OTT debut Heeramandi. Apart from mixed reviews for the epic series, Sharmin also received criticism for her acting skills. The actor recently dedicated a gratitude post to those who have been kind to her, including her co-stars from the show. The Heeramandi actor had disabled her comments section after she received constant online trolling regarding her performance. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the show. From having pizza with Sonakshi Sinha to posing for selfie with Manisha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Farida Jalal, the actor looked happy with her co-stars. Dig Deeper

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is an important nutrient for production of red blood cells, DNA and brain and nerve function. Vitamin B12 binds to the protein in the foods we eat. It is naturally found in animal foods and vegetarians are at an increased risk of its deficiency. Dairy items like milk and yoghurt, and fortified foods must be consumed by vegetarians for sufficient levels of Vitamin B12. Fish, shellfish, liver, red meat, eggs, poultry, milk, cheese and yoghurt are primary sources of Vitamin B12. The deficiency of this Vitamin B12 can lead to shortness of breath, headaches, indigestion, loss of appetite, palpitations, trouble with vision, memory issues, numbness, weakness, diarrhoea and other neurological issues. Dig Deeper