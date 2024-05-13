10 vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12 you must include in the diet

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is an important nutrient for production of red blood cells, DNA and brain and nerve function. Vitamin B12 binds to the protein in the foods we eat. It is naturally found in animal foods and vegetarians are at an increased risk of its deficiency. Dairy items like milk and yoghurt, and fortified foods must be consumed by vegetarians for sufficient levels of Vitamin B12. Fish, shellfish, liver, red meat, eggs, poultry, milk, cheese and yoghurt are primary sources of Vitamin B12. The deficiency of this Vitamin B12 can lead to shortness of breath, headaches, indigestion, loss of appetite, palpitations, trouble with vision, memory issues, numbness, weakness, diarrhoea and other neurological issues. (Also read: 7 telltale signs of low Vitamin B12 in your body) The deficiency of this Vitamin B12 can lead to shortness of breath, headaches, indigestion, loss of appetite, palpitations, trouble with vision, memory issues, numbness, weakness, diarrhoea and other neurological issues.(Freepik)

While animal products are the richest sources of Vitamin B12, there are several vegetarian options that can help you meet your daily needs. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle shares a list of foods that vegetarians can have to meet their Vitamin B12 requirement.

Top vegetarian sources of Vitamin B12

1. Fortified cereals are a convenient source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians. Consuming fortified cereals regularly provides a direct and good intake of this essential nutrient, supporting nerve function, DNA synthesis, and red blood cell formation.

2. Fortified fruit juices are a good source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians. Drinking fortified juices can help maintain adequate B12 levels, supporting overall health and preventing deficiency-related issues such as anaemia and neurological problems.

3. Soymilk fortified with vitamin B12 serves as a dairy-free alternative for vegetarians. Incorporating unsweetened soymilk into the diet ensures a consistent intake of this essential nutrient, vital for energy metabolism and maintaining healthy nerve function.

4. Plain yogurt provides vegetarians with a source of vitamin B12. Including yogurt in the diet helps meet B12 requirements, supporting red blood cell production and promoting optimal neurological function.

5. Cow's milk naturally contains vitamin B12, making it an essential component of a vegetarian diet. Drinking milk regularly ensures an adequate intake of B12, which is crucial for DNA synthesis and preventing deficiency-related health issues.

6. Swiss cheese is a good source of vitamin B12 among dairy products. Incorporating cheese into meals helps maintain optimal B12 levels, supporting cardiovascular health and promoting overall well-being.

7. Eggs are a versatile source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians. Including eggs in the diet provides a significant amount of B12, essential for neurological function and preventing deficiency-related symptoms such as fatigue and weakness.

8. Nutritional yeast fortified with vitamin B12 is a flavorful ingredient commonly used in vegetarian cooking. Adding fortified nutritional yeast to dishes ensures a direct intake of B12, supporting red blood cell formation.

9. Dried seaweed like nori contains natural vitamin B12. Consuming nori regularly provides vegetarians with an alternative source of B12, essential for DNA synthesis and preventing neurological disorders associated with deficiency.

10. Fermented foods like tempeh, miso, and sauerkraut may contain small amounts of vitamin B12 due to bacterial synthesis during the fermentation process.