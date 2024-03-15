Evening brief: Model Code of Conduct after poll date announcement tomorrow, Cong seeks probe into EB scheme; more news

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said it would announce the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at 3 pm on Saturday. Following the announcement of the election date, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in the whole country until the announcement of results. This would significantly alter the normal functioning of the government. Under its constitutional authority to ensure free and fair elections, the ECI has evolved the Model Code of Conduct, which establishes norms for political parties and candidates. The objective is to create a "level playing field". Dig Deeper The Election Commission of India signboard is seen in the picture.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged a special investigation into the electoral bonds scheme and demanded that the BJP's bank accounts should also be frozen till the probe is completed. Claiming that there were many dubious donors, he said people who have purchased such bonds were either involved in Enforcement Directorate (RD) or Income Tax (I-T) cases or raided by other probe agencies. While the BJP has collected crores of rupees in electoral bonds, the bank account of the Congress, which received donations, was frozen, Kharge said. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

PM Modi's Coimbatore roadshow gets nod from Madras HC after ‘no’ from police. Dig Deeper

CAA India's internal matter, US' comment misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted: MEA Dig Deeper

BRS leader K Kavitha's house raided in Delhi liquor policy case. Dig Deeper

India News

Lok Sabha election schedule to trigger Model Code of Conduct. What changes from tomorrow? Dig Deeper

BJP questions how Mamata Banerjee fell in her house after doctor's clarification. Dig Deeper

Congress reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's ‘huge assumption’ remark on electoral bonds. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

At least 16 killed after migrant boat sinks off Turkey's coast. Dig Deeper

Russia committing 'widespread & systematic' torture, rape in Ukraine amid war: UN. Dig Deeper

McDonald's suffers system outage globally, rules out cybersecurity breach. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sidharth Malhotra is getting accolades for his action-thriller Yodha. The movie is the first theatrical release of the actor in 2024 as he once again dons the uniform for the Dharma Productions' adventure saga. Post Shershaah, Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force, Sidharth once again portrays a special forces officer. Apart from Sidharth's screen presence, fans have also hailed the goosebump moments and aerial sequences filled with adrenaline rush. Yodha is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. Sagar Ambre has scripted the film apart from co-directing it with Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Sidharth, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja and Kritika Bhardwaj in crucial roles. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Defending champions Manchester City will take on 14-time European champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals as UEFA on Friday announced the Champions League draw for the last eight and semifinal stage at their headquarters in Nyon. Arsenal, the current Premier League toppers, who made the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time in 14 season will take on Bayern Munich, will give Harry Kane - who has scored 36 goals this season including 6 in the Champions League - another crack at his former north London rivals. Paris Saint Germain, who remain in the hunt for their maiden Champions League title, will face Barcelona, who will aim to give their manager Xavi Hernández a winning send-off with the Spanish legend slated to stand down from his position this summer. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Holi is celebrated in diverse ways with a range of traditions in different parts of the country. The 10-day Braj Ki Holi celebrations, that begin prior to the main Holi festivities stand out with its unique, creative and vibrant rituals. As the name suggests, the Braj Ki Holi traditions take cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions. Be it Lathmar Holi of Barsana that recalls the legend of Shri Krishna being beaten by Radha and Gopis by sticks when he poured colour on them to Phoolon Wali Holi that captures the memorable moments of the two playing with flowers at Vrindavan, Braj Ki Holi is no wonder one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in India. Dig Deeper