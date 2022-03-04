Evening brief: PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi ahead of UP polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP polls: PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a mega roadshow in his constituency Varanasi which goes to polls in the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Read more

Indian student in Ukraine, who refused to leave his pet dog, returns via Hungary

An Indian student, who refused to return home from Ukraine without his dog, arrived in India early Friday after escaping the war-torn country via an alternative route from Budapest in Hungary. Read more

Video of destroyed Ukraine-made world's largest plane goes viral; makers deny

A viral video of the ruins of AN-225 Mriya, the world's largest aircraft that was destroyed by Russians in Ukraine, has now gone viral. Watch here

Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar to enter elite list of Indian cricketers in 100th Test

Playing his 100th Test, Virat Kohli made the momentous occasions special as he achieved yet another impressive landmark. Read more

Aryan Khan case was politically motivated to tarnish Shah Rukh Khan's reputation, says Minnal Murali star Tovino Thomas

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case last year, there have been claims by many factions that it was a politically motivated move. Read more

Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 forgotten foods to deal with hot flashes

Dealing with hot flashes can be tricky as you do not exactly have a control on them. A hot flash is a sudden sensation of warmth in your upper body - face, neck or chest and can be followed by a lot of sweating and palpitations. Read more

Kid’s reaction when he sees Spider-Man at his doorstep is too adorable to watch

Kids love superheroes and the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is an all time favourite. Watch here

Rafale, Sukhoi, Apache all set to roar at IAF Vayu Shakti exercise | Watch

As many as 148 aircraft of the Indian Air Force will take part in the 2022 edition of ‘Vayu Shakti’ that will held at Rajasthan’s Pokhran test facility on March 7. Watch here