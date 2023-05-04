Evening brief: Rahul asks PM Modi to restore peace, normalcy in violence-hit Manipur; all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to ‘restore peace and normalcy' in violence-hit Manipur Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concerns over the 'deteriorating law and order' situation in Manipur after violent protests over the inclusion of the state's majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Read more Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT file)

Delhi Police claim no cop was drunk, supporters of wrestlers turned hostile

Contradictory to what the protesting wrestlers said about the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar between them and cops posted there, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed no cop was drunk and it has been established through a medical test conducted after women wrestlers claimed that they were pushed and abused by 'drunk' cops.

5 natural summer beauty rituals to keep your skin breathing in the scorching heat

Summers have arrived, with temperatures soaring high, the dreaded heat can take a toll not only on your health but our skin too.

AR Rahman concert row: Cop who went on stage and stopped show midway reveals why he did it

The cop who recently stopped musician AR Rahman's concert in Pune has now spoken about it. In a new interview, senior police inspector Santosh Patil said that he just did his job.

'MS was rattled to the core...': Ex-IPL star reveals how Gambhir 'played with Dhoni's ego' amid Kohli controversy

Virat Kohli isn't the only Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has a history with. MS Dhoni also makes the list. Over the years, Gambhir has often traded barbs at India's most successful captain – be it over the 2011 World Cup final or during their battles in the IPL, especially when they were pitted against each other as rival captains – the IPL 2012 final remains a prime example.

