Evening brief: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, other NE states; lakhs hit, and all the latest news

Floods in NE states: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, rivers overflow; lakhs affected

Incessant rainfall and landslides over the past few days have thrown life out of gear in northeastern India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

Agnipath protests: 2 cops injured as mob goes on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram

Two policemen were injured during protests against the Agnipath scheme for the short-term recruitment of soldiers in the defence services as a mob went on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram and set ablaze a toll plaza, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district office and vandalised the district magistrate (DM)’s office. Read more

Bengaluru airport recognised as best in India, South Asia

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday said it had bagged the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Read more

China’s Xi to host virtual BRICS leaders summit on June 23

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Beijing on June 23, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday. Read more

Diabetes: How high blood sugar levels can cause frozen shoulder; know symptoms

Frozen shoulder is a disorder that causes pain, stiffness, discomfort and affects your normal range of motion in the shoulder joint. Read more

