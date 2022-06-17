Home / India News / Evening brief: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, other NE states; lakhs hit, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, other NE states; lakhs hit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The National Highway 6 caved in due to a landslide after heavy rains in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, cutting off Tripura from the rest of the country. (PTI/Twitter/ejhpolice)
The National Highway 6 caved in due to a landslide after heavy rains in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, cutting off Tripura from the rest of the country. (PTI/Twitter/ejhpolice)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Floods in NE states: Rain wreaks havoc in Assam, rivers overflow; lakhs affected

Incessant rainfall and landslides over the past few days have thrown life out of gear in northeastern India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

Agnipath protests: 2 cops injured as mob goes on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram

Two policemen were injured during protests against the Agnipath scheme for the short-term recruitment of soldiers in the defence services as a mob went on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram and set ablaze a toll plaza, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district office and vandalised the district magistrate (DM)’s office. Read more

Bengaluru airport recognised as best in India, South Asia

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday said it had bagged the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia title in the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Read more 

China’s Xi to host virtual BRICS leaders summit on June 23

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Beijing on June 23, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday. Read more

Diabetes: How high blood sugar levels can cause frozen shoulder; know symptoms

Frozen shoulder is a disorder that causes pain, stiffness, discomfort and affects your normal range of motion in the shoulder joint. Read more 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
assam flood flood situation meghalaya agnipath scheme bengaluru + 3 more
assam flood flood situation meghalaya agnipath scheme bengaluru + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out