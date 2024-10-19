Evening brief: RJD ‘disappointed’ with INDIA seat deal for Jharkhand polls; GoM proposes GST cut on water bottles & more

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has voiced dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing arrangements among its INDIA bloc partners, Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that JMM and Congress would contest 70 out of 81 seats, prompting RJD MP Manoj Jha to highlight their strong voter base and past performances. He claimed unilateral decisions were made without RJD's involvement, expressing the party's capability to contest 15 to 18 seats alone. Congress leader Pawan Khera denied any displeasure from the alliance. The elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23. Dig deeper RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing during Karyakarta Darshan cum Samwad Karyakram at Jamui, Bihar, India, Wednesday,16, 2024.(Photo by / Hindustan Times)

The Group of Ministers (GoM) for GST rate rationalization has proposed lowering the tax rates on 20-litre packaged drinking water bottles, bicycles, and exercise notebooks from 18% to 5%. Conversely, the GoM suggests raising taxes on high-end wristwatches priced over ₹25,000 and shoes over ₹15,000 to 28%, up from 18%. These changes, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, could generate an additional revenue of ₹22,000 crore. The six-member committee discussed over 100 items in its latest meeting, addressing concerns as the average GST rate fell below the revenue-neutral rate of 15.3%. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Its Trending

Thousands of dead fish were found floating in Bengaluru's Chikkanagamangala lake, marking the second incident of mass fish deaths in two years. Local residents attribute the deaths to contaminated water from a nearby solid waste management plant operated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). They have alerted the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for an inspection. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, criticized the government for polluting rejuvenated lakes, claiming it undermines conservation efforts. The waste-processing plant, which handles 100 metric tonnes of garbage daily, has faced local opposition due to inadequate waste management practices. Officials deny responsibility, attributing the contamination to other sources. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Indian cities, particularly Delhi, are facing a crisis as toxic air returns and the air quality index (AQI) reaches hazardous levels, endangering residents' health. Those with respiratory conditions, like chronic heart or lung diseases, are especially at risk. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's AQI is categorized as 'very poor,' and may worsen due to stubble burning in surrounding areas. Dr. Sachin Kumar, a Senior Consultant in Bengaluru, emphasises the need for precautions, such as monitoring AQI levels, staying indoors during peak pollution hours, wearing N95 masks, and maintaining clean indoor environments with air purifiers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The 2004 film Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is celebrated as one of Shah Rukh Khan's best performances, showcasing a more relatable side of the actor. His co-star, Gayatri Joshi, made a notable debut and received acclaim for her performance but chose not to pursue a film career afterward. Joshi's husband, Vikas Oberoi, is a successful businessman and the head of Oberoi Construction, with a net worth of $6 billion. Following their marriage, Gayatri left the entertainment industry and now lives in Mumbai with their two sons. Despite her exit from Bollywood, she maintains friendships with former co-stars like Sonali Bendre. Dig deeper

