Evening brief: Shah's appeal to lift blockade as Centre forms panel to probe Manipur violence, and all the latest news

Manipur violence: Amit Shah's ‘sincerest appeal’ as Centre forms 3-member panel The Union home minister has formed a three-member committee to probe Manipur ethnic violence even as home minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of the northeastern state to lift the blockades on the Imphal-Dimapur national highway. Read More Union home minister Amit Shah (HT File Photo)

Pakistan Army, ISI trying to destroy my party, alleges Imran Khan

Pakistan's embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the powerful military and its intelligence agency of openly trying to destroy his political party, saying he had "no doubt" he would be tried in a military court and thrown in jail. Read More

Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't want to do 'trash' in Hollywood: 'Break mil gaya hai, kuch bhi kar lo, nahi'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has revealed if he wants to make his debut in Hollywood. In a new interview, Shahid said that he wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and 'do some trash'. Shahid also said that if he is offered a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie he will do it if it satisfies him as an actor. Read More

Beat the heat: 7 summer styling and fashion tips for men to stay comfy and cool

Summer is finally here with a bang, and so are back the fun evening parties, barbeque nights, and those electric beach-side chilling scenes with your friends and family. Read More

Ravi Dahiya pulls out of Bishkek Ranking Series event due to knee injury

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya pulled out of the Bishkek Ranking Series event after suffering a strain on his right knee during warm up while Pankaj shocked U-23 world champion Aman Sehrawat in an all-Indian 61kg quarterfinal, on Sunday. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON