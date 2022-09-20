Evening brief: SpiceJet to send pilots on leave without pay, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SpiceJet pilots placed on temporary leave without pay, 'services won't be hit'

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Tuesday said it will put certain pilots on leave without pay (LWP) for three months as a temporary measure to rationalise cost. The Guguram-based airline that is facing a liquidity crunch said the measure is in line with its policy to not retrench any employee. Read more

‘Poisoning young minds’: BJP leader slams Mufti on remark against hymn in school

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti over her objection to students reciting the hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in schools in the union territory. The BJP leader accused Mufti of 'poisoning young minds' for 'vested political interests'. Read more

Singapore has the fastest broadband download speed. Where does India stand?

India’s rank in fixed broadband download speed has been downgraded by seven spots to 78, while the ranking for mobile internet speeds has been maintained at 117, according to the Speedtest Global Index provided by the internet speed monitor Ookla for the month of August. Read more

Apologize, Harry and Meghan were told ahead of Queen's funeral: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been instructed to resolve the rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton caused after the 2019 Oprah Winfrey interview, UK media reports said. Read more

'Lot of stuff goes unspoken in men’s sport': Ponting's priceless statement on Kohli's 'Anushka' remark after 71st ton

Virat Kohli kissing his wedding ring to celebrate his century has been a familiar celebration for cricket fans. The most recent of it was seen during the Asia Cup tournament earlier this month in the UAE when Kohli had ended his 1020-days long century drought with a maiden ton in the T20I format. Read more

Interview with Mandy Takhar: On Chhalle Mundiyan's OTT release, missing shy Sidhu Moosewala and more

Punjabi actor Mandy Takhar’s latest film Chhalle Mundiyan is slated to release on September 23 on SonyLIV. It also stars Ammy Vrik, Kulwinder Billa, Sonia Kaur and Karamjit Anmol. Read more

Healthy and lip-smacking jamun desserts for people with diabetes

After a long wait, the festive season is here as people await Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Guru Purab, Chhath puja, Christmas and New Year to forget their worries for some time, indulge in some good food and to spend quality time with family, friends and relatives. Read more

