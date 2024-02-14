Evening brief: TMC mocks Bengal BJP chief's 'fall'; Himanta tells Rahul Gandhi's yatra story; and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was hospitalised on Wednesday after he purportedly fainted following a scuffle with security personnel during a protest in North 24 Parganas district. The incident took place when Majumdar was addressing reporters in Taki in North 24 Parganas district over the protests in Sandeshkhali. The Trinamool Congress, however, alleged that the incident was staged. "Sukanta Majumdar has shown excellent acting skills. Probably he is planning to join the movie industry," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said. Dig deeper.
More on the protests in Sandeshkhali: Mamata Banerjee government run by rapists, says BJP as discourse hits a new low
In restive Bengal village, an outpouring of anger, grief
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had threatened his party MLAs in the state to not let the assembly function. During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sarma said, Gandhi summoned all Congress MLAs in Assam to his luxurious bus and told them to either “tear into” the chief minister or be ready to get suspended from the party for five to 15 years. Dig deeper.
Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal gets 6th ED summons in liquor ‘scam’, asked to appear on Feb 19
BJP claims Sonia Gandhi spooked by Rahul Gandhi's loss: 'Rae Bareli was...'
India News
World needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along: PM Modi in UAE
Farmers say govt using ‘brute force’, 'We don't want to clash'
Global Matters
US: Indian American family of 4 found dead in California
Joe Biden fumes after GOP-led House impeaches his immigration chief Mayorkas: ‘Petty political games’
Sports Goings
Ahead of the Visakhapatnam encounter nearly two weeks back, former England skipper Joe Root alone had more Test runs (11,477) than the entire Indian XI combined (10,702). That anomaly will be corrected with the imminent return from injury of local lad Ravindra Jadeja for the third Test, beginning in Rajkot on Thursday. But seldom has a more inexperienced Indian Test batting line-up taken the field in recent times. The unavailability for different reasons of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and the axing of Shreyas Iyer after a poor run of scores spanning nearly 12 months has left gaping holes in the batting order. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
The trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Mouni Roy-starrer Showtime has been unveiled. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the trailer of Showtime. In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television. Dig deeper.