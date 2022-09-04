Evening brief: Tributes pour in for former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Indian industry has lost a shining star...': Tributes pour in for Cyrus Mistry

Tributes are pouring in for former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. Mistry, who was just fifty-four, was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, when his car rammed into a divider, which led to the demise of two out of the four passengers, including the industrialist. Read more

No eggs, chicken to children lodged in correction homes: MP home minister

The minister’s statement came after the Madhy Pradesh Women and Child Development department’s gazette notification included egg and chicken in the list of food items to be provided to the children lodged in juvenile and correction homes. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan I: Sobhita Dhulipala shares her first look from Mani Ratnam film; fans react

Ponniyin Selvan I: Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus alongside Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Trisha. This is Sobhita’s first pan-India film. She will be seen as Vanathi in the upcoming period drama. Read more

Tired of skin problems? Beauty tips to take care of your skin and build a skincare routine

Check out these effective beauty tips and tricks to take your skin health up a notch with the right beauty and skincare routine suitable for your skin and improve specific concerns like acne, scarring and dark spots. Read more

'Ye ladka mujhe bada pasand hai': Wasim Akram names favourite India player ahead of clash with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Sharing his views ahead of India’s second meeting with Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has named his favourite Indian cricketer. Akram has also urged Babar Azam-led Pakistan to play fearless cricket like Rohit Sharma’s Team India. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON