Evening brief: Delhi govt's plan to tackle pollution; VP Dhankhar flags human rights violations against Hindus & more

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed concerns over human rights during the 31st anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday, warning of “pernicious forces” that aim to tarnish India’s reputation internationally. He highlighted the need for vigilance against these forces and acknowledged the post-poll violence in West Bengal during his governorship, calling it an isolated but troubling incident. Despite such challenges, Dhankhar asserted that India has made significant progress in human rights, emphasizing the importance of equality and dignity for all. He urged collective responsibility for protecting these rights, stressing that respecting others' rights is essential to democracy and the Constitution. Dig deeper New Delhi, India - Oct. 17, 2024: People seen at Kartavya Path during early morning haze as the pollution levels get increased, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 17, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

As air quality concerns rise in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of a coordination committee to tackle local pollution sources at 13 hotspots where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached "very poor" levels, exceeding 300. While the overall air quality is classified as "poor," these areas—Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8—are particularly affected. The committee, led by deputy commissioners and supported by DPCC engineers, will provide daily reports and deploy mobile anti-smog guns to address dust pollution, a major contributor to poor air quality. Dig deeper

Virat Kohli recently became the fourth Indian batter to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket, achieving this milestone in 197 innings. His journey from 8,000 to 9,000 runs took 28 matches, a target he pursued since 2022. In the Bengaluru Test, Kohli also made his 536th international appearance, surpassing MS Dhoni's record and becoming the second-most capped Indian player, behind Sachin Tendulkar. Additionally, he previously set the record as the fastest player to reach 27,000 international runs. In the ongoing Test against New Zealand, India started strong, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge alongside Kohli and Sarfaraz. Dig deeper

A YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers, Ishan Sharma, recently faced a setback when a candidate he offered a video editor position in Bengaluru backed out at the last minute. The applicant, a BSc Computer Science student at IIT Madras, explained in an email that leaving campus at this stage was not the right choice for him and emphasized that his decision was final. While he praised Sharma's offer, speculation arose on social media regarding low salary concerns, with some users suggesting the YouTuber should hire experienced professionals instead of students. Sharma shared the email and sought advice from his followers on X. Dig deeper

