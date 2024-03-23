 Evening briefing: AAP's big ‘electoral bond’ charge; Jaishankar on China's repeated claim over Arunachal; more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: AAP's big ‘electoral bond’ charge; Jaishankar on China's repeated claim over Arunachal; more

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 06:27 PM IST

A shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items that you should check out.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that while the Enforcement Directorate has not been able to establish a money trail against any AAP leader in the excise policy case, an accused-turned-approver did give crores of rupees in electoral bonds to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi minister Atishi Sharad P Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, who the ED arrested in November in the same case, gave crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds. She added that the probe agency arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal merely based on the statement of Reddy. Dig deeper

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses the media during a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. Saurabh Bhardwaj is also present.(ANI)
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses the media during a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday. Saurabh Bhardwaj is also present.(ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rubbished China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh, calling them “ludicrous” and asserting that the frontier state is a “natural part of India”. “This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today,” Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, said while responding to a question on the Arunachal issue. Dig deeper

India News

Why Raghav Chadha met UK MP in London, BJP asks Sunita Kejriwal

Navy chief vows to ensure safety of Indian Ocean region amid piracy attacks

Latest News

Taiwan declares TikTok a national security threat

Buying from Amazon? Several products on platform to become costlier from April 7

Global News

Moscow terror attack: Russia arrests 11 people including four suspected gunmen

‘Sorry, Kate Middleton’: Social media goes into soul searching after cancer news

Entertainment Focus

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan on Saturday shared a teaser of his new podcast called ‘Dumb Biryani’ on the social media platform Instagram. The teaser gave a peek into what viewers can expect from the show, which had some insights from both Malaika and Arbaaz, Orry, as well as an appearance from Salman Khan. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Experts claim that Yoga asanas and meditation naturally support the immune system as Yoga techniques reduce stress hormones, enhancing immunity and preventing weakening. Additionally, Yoga conditions the lungs and the respiratory tract, stimulates the lymphatic system, removes toxins, and optimises organ function. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared eight exercises for fitness routine to boost immunity. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

