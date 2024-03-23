Experts claim that Yoga asanas and meditation naturally support the immune system as Yoga techniques reduce stress hormones, enhancing immunity and preventing weakening. Additionally, Yoga conditions lungs and the respiratory tract, stimulates the lymphatic system, removes toxins and optimises organ function. Caring for immune system with Yoga: Add these 8 exercises to your fitness routine to boost immunity (Photo by Ivan Samkov on Pexels)

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “The first step to full and complete wellbeing is to eat a diet rich in healthy and nutritious foods. Make sure you are receiving enough sleep at night after your diet is in order because this is when the body heals, recovers and regenerates. Your immune system will benefit greatly from regular exercise as well as proper eating and sleeping practises.”

Yoga boosts immunity

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar claimed, “Yoga is a tried-and-true method for overall wellbeing. There are other physical poses used in Yoga, such as Surya Namaskar, Chandra Namaskar, and many others. You can regularly do Yoga's various breathing exercises, meditation methods, mudras and other practises.”

Yoga techniques – asanas

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar pointed out that Yoga's global reach is backed by research, indicating that just 20 minutes daily can increase endorphins – feel-good chemicals that lower cortisol stress levels, fostering a positive mindset and improved health. Since Yoga and meditation practices enhance immunity, he recommended the following immune-boosting asanas:

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

· Begin by lying on your stomach.

· Fold knees, grasp ankles with palms.

· Inhale, lift legs and arms as high as possible.

· Balance on stomach, gaze upward, hold.

· Word of Caution: Avoid if shoulders, wrists, back, or neck are injured. Not for pregnant women or recent abdominal/neck surgery patients.

2. Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

· Bend knees, feet firmly on floor.

· Palms near ears, fingers forward.

· Inhale, lift entire body.

· Let head fall gently, relax neck.

· Distribute weight evenly on feet and palms.

· Word of Caution: Not recommended for back or spinal issues, glaucoma, high blood pressure.

3. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

· Start in Dandasana, legs forward.

· Arms up, spine straight.

· Exhale, hip hinge forward.

· Hold big toes, fingers.

· Maintain posture.

4. Padahasthasana (Standing Forward Bend)

· Begin in Samasthithi.

· Exhale, fold upper body.

· Drop head, relax shoulders, neck.

· Bring trunk close to legs.

· Palms on either side of feet.

· Keep legs, knees straight, hold.

5. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

· Kneel, hands on hips.

· Arch back, slide palms over feet.

· Maintain neutral neck position.

· Hold, then return to start.

6. Shalabasana (Locust Pose)

· Lie on stomach, palms under thighs.

· Inhale, lift legs together.

· Keep knees, feet straight.

· Place chin/forehead on ground.

· Hold 10 seconds, lower legs, exhale.

7. Mandukasana (Frog Pose)

• Take up Vajrasana.

• With your hands, form a ball, tucking the thumb completely between the four fingers.

· Fists should be placed on either side of the navel.

• Breathe out, then tuck your tummy in. Bend forward gradually while burying your fists in your abdomen.

• Maintain your forward gaze as you bend.

• To exhale, pull yourself up, and relax.

8. Triayaka Tadasana (Swaying palm tree pose)

• Inhale and elevate both hands and interlock fingers in Tadasana. • Gently bend laterally to either one side while keeping your knees straight.

• Exhale to your centre. On the opposite side, repeat.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar concluded, “Practicing Chakrasana, Dhanurasana, and Ustrasana expands the chest, increases lung oxygenation – crucial for raising oxygen levels and preventing respiratory diseases like Covid-19. Yoga reduces stress, positively affecting immunity. Enhance immunity through a diet rich in Vitamin C-packed fruits and vegetables.”