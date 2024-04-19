Evening briefing: Armed men disrupt polls in Manipur; PM Modi's ‘aata’ jibe at Pakistan; and more

The ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the Inner Manipur constituency have been marred by incidents of intimidation and violence. Armed individuals disrupted polling stations, firing shots in the air and threatening voters and party agents. In Thamnapokpi, voters fled in panic as armed men fired near a polling booth, prompting the dispatch of additional security personnel. Similar incidents occurred in Uripok, Iroishemba, and Kiyamgei, where armed men coerced voters and targeted party agents. In Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai, a firing incident and clash occurred at a polling booth. The Congress candidate raised concerns about the removal of his agent by armed youths. Dig deeper Incidents of intimidation and firing were reported from at least two places in Inner Manipur constituency.

More news on Lok Sabha elections: Assam Congress LS candidate booked under IT Act for ‘tampering video’ of BJP MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, took swipe at Pakistan's current economic struggles, contrasting it with India's progress. He highlighted India's transition from being a weapons importer to an exporter of high-tech weaponry. Stressing the importance of a strong and stable government, he emphasized his administration's commitment to "Rashtra Pratham" (nation first) and defended decisions like buying oil from Russia despite Western pressure. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India delivers 1st batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines Dig deeper

BJP objects to Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning for Congress candidate in Solapur Dig deeper

India News

Next navy chief quick thinker, role model with love for tennis, singing Dig deeper

Supreme Court seeks status of criminal cases against Ramdev in Bihar, Chhattisgarh Dig deeper

Global Matters

Man enters Iranian consulate in Paris with grenades, explosives vest; arrested Dig deeper

Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7 Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The 2024 Indian Premier League has showcased impressive performances, crucial for India's T20 World Cup squad selection. Among the standout players is Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav, a 21-year-old pacer who made a striking debut, securing wickets and demonstrating economic bowling. Despite an injury sidelining him, calls for his inclusion in the national team have surfaced. However, former IPL-winning coach Tom Moody advises against rushing Yadav into international cricket, emphasizing the need for systematic grooming due to his injury history and limited experience. While awaiting Yadav's return, LSG faces challenges in the IPL, striving to maintain their position in the top ranks. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ranveer Singh recently cautioned his fans about a deepfake video circulating on social media, which falsely portrays him criticizing the government during his visit to Varanasi. The original video showed Ranveer praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the manipulated version added an AI-synthesized voiceover of him criticizing rising unemployment under the PM's rule. This incident comes after Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person for a deepfake video of Aamir Khan promoting a political party. The video, created using AI technology, showed Khan allegedly endorsing a party, despite his spokesperson clarifying that he has never endorsed any political party throughout his career. Khan has reported the matter to authorities, including filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police. Dig deeper

