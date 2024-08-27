Evening briefing: BJP accuses CM Mamata of strangling Constitution; Bangladesh steps up security at Indian visa centres

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the police action against protesters in Kolkata as they participated in the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. “The Constitution is being strangled. ‘Dictator’ Mamata Banerjee is targeting students instead of criminals, yet the INDI Alliance remains silent,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said. Bhatia blamed Banerjee of shielding the rape-murder accused, and called for the resignations of the CM and the city police commissioner. Bhatia said Mamata Banerjee clearly takes a stand that she will protect the accused while failing to provide justice and safety to women. He added that the Kolkata High Court said the ‘state machinery has failed’ and the law and order situation has collapsed, which is solely attributable to Mamata Banerjee’s anarchist leadership. Dig Deeper BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.(HT_PRINT)

India has sought additional security for its visa centres in Bangladesh after a protest at a facility in Dhaka by hundreds of people, with Bangladesh Police officials saying on Tuesday that security measures had been tightened in the capital city’s diplomatic zone. A number of people who applied for tourist visas staged a protest at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Monday. While there was no vandalism or violence, a large police contingent was rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. Following the protest, the Indian high commission sent a note verbale, or an unsigned diplomatic correspondence, to the Bangladesh foreign ministry seeking enhanced security for Indian visa centres across the country. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

The great Virat Kohli is set to embark upon his fifth trip of Australia later this year when India tour Down Under for a taxing five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian batting stalwart loves playing against Australia as his statistics of 2042 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 47.49 reflect. This is the most Kohli has scored against any Test-playing nation, with his second-best performance coming against England – 1991 runs from 28 Tests at 42.36. The last two times Kohli toured Australia, India emerged victorious in both. In 2018/19, Kohli led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia and although he had to return home after playing just one game in the 2020/21 series, Ajinkya Rahane stepped in brilliantly to take India to a famous win. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

There have been a lot of murmurs around the delay of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s much-anticipated Game Changer, with some reports claiming that it might be pushed to 2025. However, there is truth in the claims with the makers aiming to release the film during Christmas this year. Also read: Game Changer: 5 things we know about Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's film so far. Setting the record straight, the producer of the film, Dil Raju, said, “The shoot is complete and we’re releasing the film during Christmas this year. I’m definitely expecting this film to change the images of Shankar sir and Ram Charan. It touches upon an aspect of Indian politics and explores a social theme. I’m hoping it will strike a chord with the audience and will be a big success.” He even teased about the upcoming film, calling it a “proper commercial” project. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

In the age of the internet, scams have become a common thing that one must be wary of. From online banking scams to individuals sending fraudulent messages to fool people for their benefit, these seemingly small scams can, at times, do greater harm than expected. However, people are generally able to avoid such things due to their nature of being obvious. One such obvious scam occurred recently with X user Kailash Meghwal when he received a message from a person pretending to be Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. Dig Deeper

