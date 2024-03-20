Evening briefing: BJP files complaint with EC against Rahul Gandhi; SC puts ED ‘on notice’; and all the latest news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Rahul Gandhi for his "fight against a shakti" remarks. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri presented Gandhi's remarks verbatim, asserting they insulted religious sentiments. Gandhi's comments were made at a Mumbai rally, suggesting a battle against a Hindu concept of power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the remarks, alleging disrespect to Hinduism by the INDIA bloc. Gandhi clarified his statement, explaining it referred to the power of corruption and falsehood, not religious power. The BJP accused the opposition of selectively targeting Hinduism. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

The Supreme Court criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for repeatedly filing supplementary chargesheets, leading to prolonged detention without trial. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta expressed concern over the agency's actions in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand. They emphasised that trial should commence upon arrest, affirming the right to default bail. The bench cited the case of Hemant Soren's associate Prem Prakash, detained for 18 months, and compared it to the situation of Manish Sisodia. The court underscored the accused's rights and scheduled a further hearing for April 29. ED's argument of the accused's influence on witnesses was countered. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Centre notifies PIB’s fact check unit under IT rules. Dig Deeper

Danish Ali, suspended BSP leader and Lok Sabha MP, joins Congress. Dig Deeper

Modi congratulates Putin on re-election, reiterates dialogue on war with Ukraine. Dig Deeper

India News

BJP has no concrete agri policy, Congress has 5 guarantees for farmers, says AIKC. Dig Deeper

‘Nehru was against America’: Jaishankar on foreign policies under Congress govt in 1950s. Dig Deeper

Centre on pleas against ECs appointments: ‘Political controversy sought to be created’. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, two attackers killed. Dig Deeper

Leo Varadkar announces stepping down as Ireland prime minister citing ‘personal and political’ reasons. Dig Deeper

UAE extends visa-on-arrival policy for these 87 countries. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented on the unexpected captaincy change in Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, returning from injury after guiding Gujarat Titans (GT) to IPL finals, took over as MI's captain from Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan emphasized that time will reveal the comfort levels under Pandya's leadership, especially for Rohit. Despite Pandya's appointment causing some unrest among fans, Harbhajan praised Rohit's leadership during India's Test series win against England, highlighting his mentorship of young players like Yashasvi, Sarfaraz, Shubman, and Jurel. He expressed optimism about MI moving past controversies and focusing on future success. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Fighter, the aerial action entertainer directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring stars like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to stream on Netflix India starting midnight on Thursday, March 21. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, pays tribute to the Indian armed forces through its storyline about the Air Dragons unit combating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, with the film showcasing the challenges and dedication of the elite combat aviators. Fighter promises a mix of patriotism, sacrifice, and adrenaline-fueled action in a gripping narrative. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Athleisure wear has surged in popularity, merging comfort with style in recent years. Luxury athleisure is the fastest-growing fashion segment as consumers prioritize comfort in their increasingly casual lifestyles. The industry is responding with eco-friendly fabrics like cotton and bamboo, bold colors, and prints making a statement. Layering is not just for winter anymore, and functional accessories like waist packs and oversized sunglasses complement the look. Streetwear influences and retro-inspired designs from the 80s and 90s are making a comeback, while personalized, tailor-made options cater to individual style preferences. Athleisure wear enthusiasts can expect a vibrant and diverse range of trends in 2024, combining fashion with functionality seamlessly. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.