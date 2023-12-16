Evening briefing: BSF alert on J&K infiltration plot; Kuwait gets new emir; and all the latest news

A heightened security alert has been raised along the India-Pakistan border as intelligence reports indicate the presence of around 300 terrorists at various launchpads. The potential threat centers on their intentions to infiltrate into the region of Jammu and Kashmir. In response to this alarming situation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has taken proactive measures to enhance surveillance and fortify border defenses. BSF inspector-general Ashok Yadav reassured the public and stakeholders that security forces are on high alert and fully prepared to counter any attempts of cross-border infiltration. Dig deeper. BSF has said that there are over 200 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir (HT File)

Kuwait's Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, has been appointed as the new Emir following the passing of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah at the age of 86. The announcement was made by the royal court. Sheikh Nawaf had assumed power just over three years ago. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but he had been admitted to the hospital late last month due to an emergency health problem. The transition marks a significant change in leadership for Kuwait and will be closely watched for its potential impact on the country's domestic and international affairs. Dig deeper.

The speculation surrounding the captaincy shift in the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans reached its peak before Mumbai Indians officially declared Hardik as their new captain. Although the appointment of Hardik as the captain was somewhat expected, given his cricketing prowess, the surprising element was the manner in which Rohit Sharma, one of the most successful IPL skippers, was replaced. According to an Indian Express report, the announcement had been imminent, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes developments leading to this notable change in leadership. Dig Deeper.

Siddharth Tewary, the producer of Shrimad Ramayan, addressed the upcoming TV show based on the Hindu epic and discussed his decision to support a mythological series following the earlier criticism of the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. In an interview with India Today, Tewary acknowledged the sensitivity of today's audiences regarding religious and historical themes. He expressed his liking for the heightened awareness and sensitivity among viewers in these domains while shedding light on the motivations behind producing the mythological show Shrimad Ramayan. Dig Deeper.

Kharmas, also known as Malmas in Hinduism, commences today. This month is widely regarded as inauspicious in the Hindu religion, discouraging the initiation of new ventures or undertaking auspicious activities. According to the Panchang, this period coincides with the Sun God's transition from Scorpio to Sagittarius. During Kharmas, it is advised to refrain from various activities, including weddings, engagements, starting new businesses, housewarming celebrations, constructing new houses, performing the mundan ceremony for a newborn, Upanayana Sanskar, and buying new vehicles. This summary provides insight into the date, time, significance, and restrictions associated with the Kharmas month in Hinduism. Dig Deeper.