Evening briefing: Congress leader's ‘beef-eating’ claim for Savarkar; CJI's ‘still in charge’ reminder to lawyer, & more

A political storm erupted on Thursday after Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s controversial remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, where he suggested that Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin, consumed meat and possibly beef. Dig deeper Karnataka minister and Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, whose retirement is next month, said on Thursday he was ‘still in charge’ though it was for a ‘short time.’ The CJI made the statement as he pulled up a lawyer for having ‘cross-checked’ about the details of an earlier order passed by the Chief Justice. Dig deeper

India News

BJP accuses Congress of cartel ties: 'Rahul Gandhi's mohabbat ki dukaan selling drugs.' Dig deeper

Mumbai businessman jumps to death from Atal Setu; second ‘suicide’ in 2 days. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump faces fresh 10 damning charges in Jack Smith's new brief, calls it ‘election interference.’ Dig deeper

Watch how Letcher County Sheriff shot Kentucky judge point blank. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Harmanpreet Kaur has labelled it ‘our best ever team at a T20 World Cup’, and it’s hard to argue with the India Women captain. Twelve members of the 15-strong squad at the T20 World Cup beginning on Thursday (October 3) have played in a World Cup previously, including the skipper herself. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In an exclusive interview, actor Ananya Panday discusses her recent trilogy of projects that warn against new-age issues like social media and data leak. Dig deeper

It's Trending

An Indian man's hilarious exchange with former US president Donald Trump on X has left users amused. In a post, Trump's official X account tagged the man, posting a message to him asking him to vote in the upcoming US elections in November. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)