Evening briefing: Delhi Police's charge sheet in NewsClick case, AIFF begins probe on allegations against official; more

The Delhi police special cell on Saturday filed its first charge sheet in the NewsClick case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations of receiving funds through Chinese firms “with the intention of undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The special cell has named NewsClick’s founder Prabir Purkayastha, and the company – PPK NewsClick Studio Pvt. Ltd., as accused in the approximately 8000-page charge sheet. The Delhi police had on October 3 last year arrested Purkayastha and NewsClick HR head Amit Chakraborty, following questions after raids on journalists, freelancers, writers, and satirists linked to the portal. Dig Deeper NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha. (HT_PRINT)

All India Football Federation on Saturday asked its executive committee member Deepak Sharma to refrain from football-related activities till conclusion of probe into the alleged physical assault case, PTI reported. The AIFF also formed a three-member committee to investigate incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on women footballers by the official. The development came after union minister for youth affairs and sports, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday urged to take legal action against its executive committee member Deepak Sharma following accusations in the assault case. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Kalpana Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, says Jharkhand stands with Arvind Kejriwal. Dig Deeper

‘When I won medals…’: Saina Nehwal slams Congress MLA's misogynistic remarks. Dig Deeper

Haryana youth recounts horror in Russia: 'Used to burn me with cigarettes in jungle'. Dig Deeper

India News

INDIA bloc’s rally to focus on ‘saving democracy, Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh. Dig Deeper

Delhi police special cell files charge sheet in NewsClick case. Dig Deeper

Delhi minister quizzed for 5 hours by ED days after Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ‘Know nothing about Goa…’ Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pope expected to lead Easter celebrations despite doubts about his health. Dig Deeper

Taliban leader vows to publicly stone women to death for adultery. Dig Deeper

Who's next? New York City is on edge as women getting randomly punched in the face. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show. He is joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, and if the promos are any indication, it promises to be a laugh riot. It starts streaming on Netflix India today from March 30. Ahead of the premiere of the new show, let us take a look at Kapil Sharma's journey so far. Based in Amritsar, Kapil was born on April 2, 1981. As a kid, he was never shy, revealed his mother Janak Rani in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014. "Even at a very small age, Tony barely knew shyness. At the age of four, he would get on the stage, grab a microphone to sing, crack jokes at the weddings of relatives. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli gave his best in the last two matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but while RCB emerged victorious against Punjab Kings, riding on his fiery 77, they succumbed to a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders despite his 59-ball 83. While it is still early days in IPL 2024, Kohli, in a dressing-room speech after the match against KKR on Friday, sent out a “serious” message to his teammates. Kohli's second consecutive half-century score was supported by Cameron Green in a 65-run stand for the second wicket, followed by a 42-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket. But with none of them failing to convert their starts, RCB were restricted to just 186 for six after KKR's slower-delivery ploy worked to perfection in the second half of the innings. Dig Deeper